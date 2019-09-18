Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 41.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 10.4%. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.