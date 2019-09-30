Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 0.23 40.62M -2.21 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 281,692,094.31% -109.1% -66.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 298,096,026.49% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.