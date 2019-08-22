Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Since Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.96 N/A -2.21 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 30.32 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Athenex Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 26.98% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is $16.5, which is potential 126.03% upside. The results provided earlier shows that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Athenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.