Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.17 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 41.34% for Athenex Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 60.5%. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.