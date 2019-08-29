Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We are contrasting Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.47 N/A -2.21 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.20 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Athenex Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.58% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.