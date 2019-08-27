Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.87 N/A -2.21 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 97.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. has a 27.80% upside potential and an average target price of $20. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 125.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.