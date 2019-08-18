Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 13.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 110 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 29.87% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 38.42% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.