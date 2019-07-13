Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.10% for Athenex Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 50.2%. Insiders owned 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.