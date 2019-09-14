Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are contrasting Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.21 N/A -2.21 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 27.21 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 45.14% at a $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $36.5, which is potential 93.94% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.