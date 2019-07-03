Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 18.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 6.95% at a $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 92.62% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.