Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 19.87 N/A -1.80 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Athenex Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 1.32% upside potential. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential downside is -2.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Athenex Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.