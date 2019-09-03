Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.53 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alector Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc. has a 35.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, Alector Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 64.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Alector Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Athenex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.