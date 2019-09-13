Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Since Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.13 N/A -2.21 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 42.45%. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 418.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.