Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 20.20 N/A -1.80 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athenex Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Affimed N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential downside is -0.35%. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 168.46% and its average target price is $8. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Affimed N.V. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Affimed N.V.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.