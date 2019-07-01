Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Reaches $19.36 After 5.00% Down Move; Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 366,459 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 18.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 26/03/2018 – ATHENEX INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $28.4 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Athenex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNX); 07/05/2018 – Athenex at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – JOHNSON Y.N. LAU REPORTS 10.1 PCT STAKE IN ATHENEX INC AS OF JUNE 19, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – FDA: SAYS ATHENEX’S ORAXOL GETS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGATION; 14/05/2018 – ATHENEX REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$125M; 14/05/2018 – Athenex 1Q Loss $7.3M; 25/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Athenex Forms Golden Cross: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.49 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $18.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATNX worth $74.60 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondi PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) rating on Friday, March 1. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 2050 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 23. Deutsche Bank maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 2200 target. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1975.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 6.70 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

More important recent Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mondi plc (LON:MNDI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mondi plc (LON:MNDI): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 09, 2018.

The stock increased 1.90% or GBX 34 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1824. About 1.33M shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

Analysts await Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.44 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.58 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Athenex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% EPS growth.