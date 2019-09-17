Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Reaches $14.60 After 3.00% Up Move; GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY S (GELYF) SI Increased By 10.33%

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:GELYF) had an increase of 10.33% in short interest. GELYF’s SI was 30.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.33% from 27.33M shares previously. With 132,900 avg volume, 227 days are for GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:GELYF)’s short sellers to cover GELYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 6,707 shares traded. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.08% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 454,021 shares traded. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has declined 3.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNX News: 25/05/2018 – Athenex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Athenex 1Q Loss $7.3M; 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Johnson Y.N. Lau Reports 10.1% Stake In Athenex; 19/04/2018 – ATHENEX INC – WILL BE INITIATING ANGIOSARCOMA CLINICAL STUDY SOON; 26/03/2018 – Athenex Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$125M; 26/03/2018 – ATHENEX INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $28.4 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $40.1 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: SAYS ATHENEX’S ORAXOL GETS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Athenex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNX); 26/03/2018 ATHENEX INC ATNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $125 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $15.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATNX worth $33.84M more.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile maker primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $15.58 billion. It engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. The firm primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

