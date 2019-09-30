Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) Reaches $11.94 After 9.00% Down Move; Mylan N.V. (MYL) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 28.34% above currents $19.48 stock price. Mylan had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Market Perform” rating. SunTrust maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $2500 target. See Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) latest ratings:

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $922.88 million. The Company’s Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas.

Analysts await Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.45 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Athenex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48.