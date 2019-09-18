Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 36.8 and 36.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Vical Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a 41.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 33.9% respectively. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.