Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Athenex Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 40.45% for Athenex Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 30.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athenex Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 75.4% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.