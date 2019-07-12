Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.09 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athenex Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The upside potential is 0.10% for Athenex Inc. with average price target of $20. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $136.14, with potential upside of 78.01%. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 0% respectively. About 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 10.48% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.