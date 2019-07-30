Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.18 N/A -1.80 0.00 uniQure N.V. 58 270.66 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 8 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.74% and an $20 average target price. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $81, while its potential upside is 35.09%. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% uniQure N.V. -0.41% 2.94% 58.22% 127.49% 81.88% 103.02%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.