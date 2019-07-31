Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparison side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.18 N/A -1.80 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Tyme Technologies Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a 10.74% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.