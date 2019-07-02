Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 18.87 N/A -1.80 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 5 2.45 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athenex Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Surface Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 6.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.