Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.96 N/A -2.21 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athenex Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.1 Current Ratio and a 12.1 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 26.98% for Athenex Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, which is potential 299.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 43.4%. Insiders held 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. Competitively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.