Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) Contrasting side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.60 N/A -2.21 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Athenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athenex Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 30.38% upside potential. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 385.43%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 7.7%. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.