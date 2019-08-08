Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 15.48 N/A -2.21 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 103.61 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Athenex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.