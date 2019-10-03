Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 0.21 40.62M -2.21 0.00 Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Savara Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 285,453,267.74% -109.1% -66.6% Savara Inc. 1,144,233,540.58% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 44.9% respectively. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Savara Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.