Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 0.21 40.61M -2.21 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 13.19M -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athenex Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 285,382,993.68% -109.1% -66.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 802,897,492.09% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 542.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 7% respectively. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.