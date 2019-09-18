Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparing side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 ObsEva SA 11 30974.86 N/A -1.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Athenex Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 41.34% at a $20 average target price.

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.