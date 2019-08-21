Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparing side by side

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.74% for Athenex Inc. with average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Athenex Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.