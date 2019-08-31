Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Athenex Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Athenex Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.10% -66.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Athenex Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Athenex Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average target price of $31, Athenex Inc. has a potential upside of 110.45%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Athenex Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Athenex Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Dividends

Athenex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Athenex Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.