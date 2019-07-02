Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 19.13 N/A -1.80 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.25 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Athenex Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.21% and an $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 246.67% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 44.8% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.