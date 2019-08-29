Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Contrasting side by side

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.33% and an $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 94.74%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.