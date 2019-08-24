Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Contrasting side by side

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.14 N/A -2.21 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Athenex Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 34.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 84.9%. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.