Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.18 N/A -1.80 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 10.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.