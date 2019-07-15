Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 20.12 N/A -1.80 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.76 N/A 12.15 4.61

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 0.05% for Athenex Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 6.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 86.5% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.