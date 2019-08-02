Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

As Asset Management companies, Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.71 N/A 7.59 5.39 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.29 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$56 is Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.