Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athene Holding Ltd. and Noah Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a 19.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 69.11% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Noah Holdings Limited appears more favorable than Athene Holding Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Noah Holdings Limited on 7 of the 12 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.