Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.79 N/A 7.59 5.67 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Athene Holding Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$56 is Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.52%. Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 7.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athene Holding Ltd. is looking more favorable than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.8% and 42.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.