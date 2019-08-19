Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.51 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Athene Holding Ltd. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $53, and a 36.14% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 33.45% respectively. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.