Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.01 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Athene Holding Ltd. is presently more affordable than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Athene Holding Ltd. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $50.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.