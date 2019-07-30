Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

We are comparing Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Athene Holding Ltd. is $56, with potential upside of 33.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. About 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.