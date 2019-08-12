Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athene Holding Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Athene Holding Ltd. is $53, with potential upside of 36.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.