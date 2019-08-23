Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Contrasting side by side

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $52.5, and a 33.55% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.