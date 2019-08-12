Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparing side by side

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 32.99 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Athene Holding Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$53 is Athene Holding Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 49.21% respectively. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.