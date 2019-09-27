Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparing side by side

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.44 147.01M 7.59 5.39 GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Athene Holding Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Athene Holding Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 365,969,629.08% 16.6% 1.2% GAMCO Investors Inc. 28,019,323.67% 0% 80.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential is 19.11% at a $50.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 78.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 12 of the 13 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.