Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.43 147.01M 7.59 5.39 Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.69 23.05M 2.52 20.79

In table 1 we can see Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Athene Holding Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Athene Holding Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 365,423,813.07% 16.6% 1.2% Cohen & Steers Inc. 43,019,783.50% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.47% for Athene Holding Ltd. with consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Athene Holding Ltd.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.