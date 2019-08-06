Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.72 N/A 7.59 5.39 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.28 N/A 1.98 10.60

In table 1 we can see Athene Holding Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Athene Holding Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Athene Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$56 is Athene Holding Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.85%. On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 7.73% and its average price target is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Athene Holding Ltd. seems more appealing than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.