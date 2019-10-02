Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Comparison side by side

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.42 147.01M 7.59 5.39 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.53 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Black Knight Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Athene Holding Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Black Knight Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 364,517,728.74% 16.6% 1.2% Black Knight Inc. 226,413,271.06% 9.4% 4.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athene Holding Ltd. and Black Knight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.21% for Athene Holding Ltd. with consensus target price of $50.67. Black Knight Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 consensus target price and a -3.33% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Athene Holding Ltd. appears more favorable than Black Knight Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Black Knight Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.