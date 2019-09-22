Athene Holding (ATH) Upgraded By BidaskScore; EXXARO RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EXXAF) Shorts Raised By 100%

EXXARO RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. EXXAF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $8.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BidaskScore raised Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock to a Hold rating. The ratings change was revealed to investors and clients in a analysts report today.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.37 million shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 9.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Net $268M; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q EPS $1.36; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 10/05/2018 – ATHENE’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Rev $1.01B; 02/05/2018 – Athene Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs

More notable recent Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Athene Holding prices offering of 12M depositary shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Athene Holding Ltd.â€™s New Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alan Fournier Exits Athene, Trims Alphabet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Athene Holding has $5600 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 19.25% above currents $42.49 stock price. Athene Holding had 7 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Friday, September 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 4.27 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, down 8.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.95 per share. ATH’s profit will be $332.12M for 5.97 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Athene Holding Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.72% negative EPS growth.